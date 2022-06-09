Juneteenth Day of Freedom events to be held in Carbondale
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The African American Museum of Southern Illinois will host Juneteenth events June 13-19.
The events include:
Monday, June 13
Meet at Rock Hill Baptist Church at 5 p.m. March down Main Street to Woodlawn Cemetery. Following a ceremony at the cemetery, return to Rock Hill via Walnut Street. A program will be held at Rock Hill Baptist Church featuring Marlene Rivera and Troupe.
Tuesday, June 14
- Panel discussion on “The Busine$$ of Ballin’”
- Time - 6 p.m.
- Location - African American Museum of Southern Illinois in the University Mall
Wednesday, June 15
- Juneteenth Lunch and Learn
- Presenters - Anna Jackson, Austin Lane, Ph.D. and Lori Crenshaw Bryant, J.D.
- Time - Noon
- Location - Carbondale Civic Center
Thursday, June 16
- Movie - “King Richard”
- Time - Concession stand opens at 7 p.m. and movie starts at 8 p.m.
- Location - Carbondale Super Block
Friday, June 17
- Block Party
- Time - 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Location - Eurma Hayes Center parking lot and Birch Street
Saturday, June 18
- Parade - Starts on North Washington Street at Jackson Street to James & Thelma Walker Avenue to Wall Street. Activities will take place in Attucks Park after the parade
- Time - Line up at 9:30 a.m. and start time is 10 a.m.
- Grand Marshall - Dorothy Lewis
Sunday, June 19
- Gospel Sing
- Time - 3 p.m.
- Location - SIU Student Center Auditorium
According to the museum, the events are free and open to the public.
For more information, you can contact the African American Museum at 618-457-2217.
