Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Juneteenth Day of Freedom events to be held in Carbondale

The African American Museum of Southern Illinois will host Juneteenth events June 13-19.
The African American Museum of Southern Illinois will host Juneteenth events June 13-19.(Source: WALB)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The African American Museum of Southern Illinois will host Juneteenth events June 13-19.

The events include:

Monday, June 13

Meet at Rock Hill Baptist Church at 5 p.m. March down Main Street to Woodlawn Cemetery. Following a ceremony at the cemetery, return to Rock Hill via Walnut Street. A program will be held at Rock Hill Baptist Church featuring Marlene Rivera and Troupe.

Tuesday, June 14

  • Panel discussion on “The Busine$$ of Ballin’”
  • Time - 6 p.m.
  • Location - African American Museum of Southern Illinois in the University Mall

Wednesday, June 15

  • Juneteenth Lunch and Learn
  • Presenters - Anna Jackson, Austin Lane, Ph.D. and Lori Crenshaw Bryant, J.D.
  • Time - Noon
  • Location - Carbondale Civic Center

Thursday, June 16

  • Movie - “King Richard”
  • Time - Concession stand opens at 7 p.m. and movie starts at 8 p.m.
  • Location - Carbondale Super Block

Friday, June 17

  • Block Party
  • Time - 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Location - Eurma Hayes Center parking lot and Birch Street

Saturday, June 18

  • Parade - Starts on North Washington Street at Jackson Street to James & Thelma Walker Avenue to Wall Street. Activities will take place in Attucks Park after the parade
  • Time - Line up at 9:30 a.m. and start time is 10 a.m.
  • Grand Marshall - Dorothy Lewis

Sunday, June 19

  • Gospel Sing
  • Time - 3 p.m.
  • Location - SIU Student Center Auditorium

According to the museum, the events are free and open to the public.

For more information, you can contact the African American Museum at 618-457-2217.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marc F. Tragesser, 55, was sentenced for using excessive force while detaining a woman during a...
Former Marble Hill police chief sentenced to 9 months behind bars
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Tyrese Tate, 21, formally of Charleston, was arrested on Monday afternoon, June 6 and charged...
Cape Girardeau man arrested in connection with Charleston homicide investigation
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

Latest News

It’s called the Chamness Care Games and it’s more than just a race to the finish line.
Chamness Care Games returns to Union Co.
Blue Angels
US Navy Blue Angels practice ahead of weekend air show
A memorial for those killed in the tornado is seen outside of the destroyed Graves County...
Governor marks 6-month milestone in tornado recovery
A ribbon cutting was held Thursday, June 9 for the Arena Park tennis and pickleball courts.
Ribbon cutting held for new tennis, pickleball courts in Cape Girardeau