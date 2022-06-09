Juneteenth Day of Freedom events to be held in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The African American Museum of Southern Illinois will host Juneteenth events June 13-19.

The events include:

Monday, June 13

Meet at Rock Hill Baptist Church at 5 p.m. March down Main Street to Woodlawn Cemetery. Following a ceremony at the cemetery, return to Rock Hill via Walnut Street. A program will be held at Rock Hill Baptist Church featuring Marlene Rivera and Troupe.

Tuesday, June 14

Panel discussion on “The Busine$$ of Ballin’”

Time - 6 p.m.

Location - African American Museum of Southern Illinois in the University Mall

Wednesday, June 15

Juneteenth Lunch and Learn

Presenters - Anna Jackson, Austin Lane, Ph.D. and Lori Crenshaw Bryant, J.D.

Time - Noon

Location - Carbondale Civic Center

Thursday, June 16

Movie - “King Richard”

Time - Concession stand opens at 7 p.m. and movie starts at 8 p.m.

Location - Carbondale Super Block

Friday, June 17

Block Party

Time - 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location - Eurma Hayes Center parking lot and Birch Street

Saturday, June 18

Parade - Starts on North Washington Street at Jackson Street to James & Thelma Walker Avenue to Wall Street. Activities will take place in Attucks Park after the parade

Time - Line up at 9:30 a.m. and start time is 10 a.m.

Grand Marshall - Dorothy Lewis

Sunday, June 19

Gospel Sing

Time - 3 p.m.

Location - SIU Student Center Auditorium

According to the museum, the events are free and open to the public.

For more information, you can contact the African American Museum at 618-457-2217.

