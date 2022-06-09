Ill. officials remind residents of harmful algal blooms in water

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) and Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) are reminding recreators to use caution in Illinois waterways this summer as harmful algal blooms are possible with the rising temperatures.

According to IDPH, Cyanobacteria, also regarded as blue-green algae, are microscopic organisms that naturally occur in lakes, streams, and ponds. Rapid and expansive growth of cyanobacteria is referred to as a “bloom.”

While most blooms are harmless, IDPH says some produce toxic chemicals that can cause illness or other health effects in exposed people and their pets.

Not all blooms are reported to officials, but they can be identified by observing water:

Looks like spilled, green or blue-green paint.

Has surface scums, mats, or films.

Has a blue or green crust at the shoreline.

Is discolored or has green-colored streaks.

Has greenish globs suspended in the water below the surface.

Residents or local officials who suspect a cyanobacteria bloom may report the bloom to the Illinois EPA, which recently released a new Bloom Report Form Application.

IDPH says activities near, but not in or on, a lake or river such as camping or hiking aren’t affected. But with all activities, wash your hands with soap and water before eating if you have had contact with lake water or shore debris.

For additional information about harmful algal blooms, please visit the Illinois EPA Harmful Algal Bloom website.

