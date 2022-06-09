Hoffman Family Fireworks to give live demonstration this weekend

(KFVS) - With July 4 just around the corner, one Heartland business plans to give a live demonstration of the fireworks it’s selling.

Hoffman Family Fireworks will host a free firework demonstration this weekend, giving attendees a chance to prepare for what to expect out of it’s products before purchasing.

This tradition started back when the family shot off fireworks for themselves to get an idea of what they were selling.

Once employees and friends got involved in testing out the products, the family opened the event to the public.

Now, in 2022, they’re expecting around 1,200 people to attend.

“It does help our customers to see in real time what some of our products do. This year we’re gonna be shooting about 60-65 items, some fountains, mostly multi-shots and then the 500 grams,” said Co-Owner Mary Ann Hoffman.

The event takes place at Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson on Saturday, June 11. Gates open at 6:30 p-m and fireworks begin at 8:30.

Tickets are free but must be reserved online prior to attending.

