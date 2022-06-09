Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Hoffman Family Fireworks to give live demonstration this weekend

The event takes place at Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson on Saturday, June 11.
The event takes place at Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson on Saturday, June 11.(Pixabay)
By Nicki Clark
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - With July 4 just around the corner, one Heartland business plans to give a live demonstration of the fireworks it’s selling.

Hoffman Family Fireworks will host a free firework demonstration this weekend, giving attendees a chance to prepare for what to expect out of it’s products before purchasing.

This tradition started back when the family shot off fireworks for themselves to get an idea of what they were selling.

Once employees and friends got involved in testing out the products, the family opened the event to the public.

Now, in 2022, they’re expecting around 1,200 people to attend.

“It does help our customers to see in real time what some of our products do. This year we’re gonna be shooting about 60-65 items, some fountains, mostly multi-shots and then the 500 grams,” said Co-Owner Mary Ann Hoffman.

The event takes place at Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson on Saturday, June 11. Gates open at 6:30 p-m and fireworks begin at 8:30.

Tickets are free but must be reserved online prior to attending.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autopsy results were released on Tuesday, June 7 for a body found in the Mississippi River.
Autopsy results released on body found in Mississippi River near Portageville; DNA tests underway to confirm ID
Marc F. Tragesser, 55, was sentenced for using excessive force while detaining a woman during a...
Former Marble Hill police chief sentenced to 9 months behind bars
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
A Kennett man died in a crash on U.S. 412 at the Dunklin-Pemiscot County line on Tuesday...
Kennett man dies in crash at Dunklin-Pemiscot County line
New professional licensing legislation has been signed into law.
New legislation to go into effect after being signed by Gov. Parson

Latest News

The Annabelle Festival will be held in Downtown Anna on Saturday, June 11.
Annabelle Festival to kick off this weekend, thousands expected
People are posing for a picture in front of the Superman statue in Metropolis, IL.
Metropolis Superman Celebration to bring in tens of thousands of people
Junior High School students are cutting a piece of wood as part of their construction class at...
Junior high students prepare for real world careers with new CTC program
Heartland Heritage 6/8/22
Heartland Heritage 6/8/22