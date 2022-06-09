Governor marks 6-month milestone in tornado recovery

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Ahead of the six-month anniversary of the December tornadoes that took the lives of 81 people, Governor Andy Beshear shared the progress the state has made in the recovery process.

The governor said, to date, it is estimated that federal, state and Red Cross disaster assistance efforts total more than $193.4 million, including more than $108 million in awards through the SAFE Act Fund and the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, and nearly 2,600 people that have been housed through emergency programs.

On Friday, the sixth month anniversary, the governor will travel to Mayfield to help celebrate the first fully-built new homes.

“Tomorrow will be a special day when we celebrate the progress we’ve made, but we also will continue to remember and lift up the 81 lives lost and their families and communities,” Governor Beshear said. “I will never forget the promise I made to the people of Western Kentucky the morning after the tornadoes hit, which is that we will be there until every home and life is rebuilt. We are keeping that promise. We not only have made substantial progress, but we are also continuing our efforts to ensure these communities have a hopeful, bright future.”

Debris removal

Since the Dec. 10 tornadoes, crews have removed more than 2.5 million cubic yards of debris from 19 counties.

“To put this incredible accomplishment into context, a tandem dump truck carries about 10 cubic yards of debris in each load, so the 2.5 million removed is roughly equal to 250,000 truckloads,” Governor Beshear said.

Debris removal continues in impacted counties, with SAFE funding helping to support those efforts.

“Together, we are committed to meeting the needs of all people impacted by the storms as long as is necessary,” Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker said.

Team Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

It has raised more than $52 million dollars to date from donations from around the world. More than $26 million in disbursements have been made so far, with funding going toward funeral expenses, support for uninsured homeowners and renters and nonprofit home builders.

On May 10, Governor Beshear announced that $16 million from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund would be used to help provide up to 300 homes for families whose homes were lost to the storms. Working with the state’s Public Protection Cabinet, which administers the fund, nonprofit groups Habitat for Humanity, Homes and Hope for Kentucky and The Fuller Center for Housing submitted proposals to build up to 100 homes each. Homes will be built in the counties that were eligible for individual and household assistance through FEMA.

West Kentucky State Aid for Emergencies Fund

The 2022 General Assembly supported the aid through Senate Bill 150 and the governor signed the bill into law on April 15.

$56 million in assistance has helped shelter victims, support impacted schools and provide local rebuilding assistance.

To date, $9 million has been approved and spent for travel trailers and $9.5 million has been awarded to schools to provide wrap-around services for students and their families. The school funding will also help support after-school services and activities, mental health counseling services and outside-of-school tutoring. Funds also supported school transportation needs and construction and repairs of school building facilities either destroyed or damaged.

In total, $37.5 million has been awarded to impacted counties to cover services not eligible for FEMA support and to ease some of the financial strain endured during the rebuilding and clean-up efforts. Of that total, the governor announced $16.3 million in SAFE funding awards on Thursday, June 9, including:

$1.2 million for land survey costs to the city of Dawson Springs

$15 million for financial assistance to Mayfield Electric & Water Systems

More than $61,000 for financial assistance and nearly $115,000 for wet debris removal to Muhlenberg County

The governor noted that there is still more than $80 million in SAFE Funds remaining to be distributed.

Emergency Housing Response

In total, nearly 2,600 individuals were housed by programs offered through the state, the Red Cross and FEMA.

Days after the tornadoes hit, seven Kentucky State Parks were opened to first responders and Kentuckians who lost their homes. More than 800 people and 250 first responders were given shelter and food services through the parks system.

The state also established the Commonwealth Sheltering Program, administered through Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

More than 580 people were placed in more than 100 travel trailers and hotels. These medium-term housing solutions were used to ultimately help transition survivors to long-term solutions.

The Kentucky Housing Corporation created an interactive online database of available rental units to help survivors find long-term housing solutions.

The United Way and Catholic Charities have also helped connect survivors to needed resources.

In addition to the state’s efforts, the Red Cross sheltered more than 890 survivors in hotels and provided more than 105,000 meals.

FEMA also provided housing for 54 households

FEMA and Red Cross Response

In total, 16 counties were designated for federal assistance: Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren.

FEMA also set up 18 in-person disaster centers, with seven fixed sites and 11 mobile centers across those 16 counties. These sites assisted 7,327 individuals from Dec. 20, 2021, through March 19, 2022. This was in addition to FEMA teams going door to door to the impacted communities to assist survivors with the application process for federal assistance.

FEMA approved a total of $81.9 million in federal disaster assistance on June 1, along with $15.5 million for individuals and households, including housing, repair and rental assistance.

A total of 640 disaster loans were approved through the U.S. Small Business Administration for homeowners, renters and businesses, totaling more than $58.4 million.

In addition to FEMA, the American Red Cross provided more than $3.5 million in financial assistance to survivors through various programs.

To see more services provided to storm victims, take a look at FEMA’s 6-month milestone at a glance sheet.

Western Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive

First Lady Britainy Beshear launched the Team Western Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive.

Nearly 10 tractor-trailer trucks full of toys and gift cards were donated and collected during the weeks leading up to the holiday.

“To every person who contributed to the toy drive, thank you, from the bottom of my heart,” said First Lady Britainy Beshear. “There was no better gift Christmas morning than knowing Santa had made it to visit every Western Kentucky family. With the generosity of so many, and the assistance of tireless volunteers, we even made toy deliveries after the drive had ended – on Christmas Eve!”

