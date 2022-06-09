Gov. Pritzker signs Family Bereavement Leave Act

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed the Family Bereavement Act today, expanding leave time requirements to cover pregnancy loss, failed adoptions, unsuccessful reproductive procedures, and other diagnoses or events impacting fertility and pregnancy.

The governor’s office says SB3120 also mandates leave after the loss of family member, which wasn’t previously covered.

“Illinoisans should have time to mourn and heal after an unimaginable loss like a miscarriage or stillbirth,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “There are no words to erase such immense grief, but today, we take action to ensure that our residents are given the support and grace they deserve. This bill would not have been possible without the advocacy of one of Senator Bush’s dedicated volunteers, Kyra Jagodzinski. Illinois is a better, more compassionate state because of your hard work.”

According to a release from Gov. Pritzker, the original Child Bereavement Leave Act allowed parents and guardians to take leave in the case of the loss of a biological or adopted child, a foster placement, or a stepchild.

The amended act addresses the intense grief felt by parents during pregnancy loss and failed adoptions.

Gov. Pritzker says this act also requires employers to provide a total of ten days of leave for employees attending the funeral of a covered family member, making arrangements necessitated by the death of a covered family member, or grieving the death of a covered family member.

It expands the definition of a covered family member to include children, stepchildren, spouses, domestic partners, siblings, parents, parents-in-law, grandchildren, grandparents, or stepparents.

“The emotional anguish suffered after a miscarriage or stillbirth is often debilitating,” said Senator Melinda Bush (D-Grayslake). “Returning to work sooner than they’d like leaves little room for grief, mourning and healing. I am proud to have passed this law alongside the help of a passionate, young teen who saw the need for change and pushed to make it happen.”

