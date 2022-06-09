Heartland Votes
Gov. Pritzker: New program helps provide Illinoisans with equitable access to healthy food

House Bill 2382 allows the Department of Human Services (DHS) to establish this program,...
House Bill 2382 allows the Department of Human Services (DHS) to establish this program, expanding access to healthy foods in underserved areas.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced the establishment of the Healthy Foods Access Program, which would further efforts in providing equitable access to healthy food to Illinois residents throughout the state.

According to Pritzker’s office, House Bill 2382 allows the Department of Human Services (DHS) to establish this program, expanding access to healthy foods in underserved areas.

Grocery stores, farmers’ markets, and other small retailers may receive assistance through grants, loans, equipment, or other financial assistance to be awarded on a competitive basis.

“All Illinoisans deserve access to healthy foods,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Especially throughout the pandemic, food insecurity has been a major concern in our underserved communities. It has always been my administration’s mission to ensure that no child, no family, no elder goes without the food they need to stay nourished and healthy. That’s why I am proud to sign this bill into law to bolster the health and wellbeing of our residents while transforming food deserts into food oases.”

According to the governor, although an exact program design hasn’t been created, the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and DHS may partner with non-profit organizations on implementation and DHS will designate an ambassador to assist the state’s healthy food retailers by providing data on areas with insufficient grocery access.

In Cook County alone, Gov. Pritzker says one in six children experience food insecurity on any given day. In the entire state, 17 percent of children live in poverty.

This legislation is effective January 1, 2023.

