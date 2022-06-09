Gov. Beshear to visit western Ky. on 6-month anniversary of deadly tornadoes

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will be in western Kentucky on Friday, June 10, the six-month anniversary of the deadly tornadoes.

The governor will celebrate some of the first fully-finished new homes for tornado victims in Graves County.

Keys will be presented to families and then the governor and others will dedicate two other homes.

