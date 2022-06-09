Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear to visit western Ky. on 6-month anniversary of deadly tornadoes

Volunteers with Samaritan's Purse helped with tornado damage cleanup in Mayfield, Ky.
Volunteers with Samaritan's Purse helped with tornado damage cleanup in Mayfield, Ky.(Source: KFVS/Mike Mohundro)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will be in western Kentucky on Friday, June 10, the six-month anniversary of the deadly tornadoes.

The governor will celebrate some of the first fully-finished new homes for tornado victims in Graves County.

Keys will be presented to families and then the governor and others will dedicate two other homes.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marc F. Tragesser, 55, was sentenced for using excessive force while detaining a woman during a...
Former Marble Hill police chief sentenced to 9 months behind bars
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Tyrese Tate, 21, formally of Charleston, was arrested on Monday afternoon, June 6 and charged...
Cape Girardeau man arrested in connection with Charleston homicide investigation
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

Latest News

A health department in Western Kentucky is trying to make it easier for families and mothers to...
Ky. health department try's to make it easier to access baby formula
As the formula shortage continues, Koster suggests new moms consider breast feeding as an...
Baby formula shortages continue to impact Ky. families
It’s called the Chamness Care Games and it’s more than just a race to the finish line.
Chamness Care Games returns to Union Co.
In 2021, a residential care facility in Union County decided to host its own kind of...
Chamness Care Games in Anna, Ill.