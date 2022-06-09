Gov. Beshear sends letter to EPA requesting waiver on ‘costly’ reformulated gas being sold in urban areas

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - In a letter, Governor Andy Beshear requested a waiver from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and for them to remove a requirement that more “costly” and “reformulated” fuel be sold in many urban areas.

You can read the full letter here.

According to the governor’s office, on top of the price spike, the supply of reformulated gasoline in the state has faced the added pressure of a global supply crunch.

If approved, the waiver would stay in effect for up to 20 days.

According to the governor’s office, this allows for conventional, more affordable gas to be sold in Jefferson County, as well as parts of Bullitt and Oldham counties.

The governor said that while reformulated gas helps cut down on pollution, during these unprecedented times, the reformulated blend is adding an additional cost – as much as 20 or 30 cents or more per gallon – to Kentucky families who are already paying too much.

“The people who live and work in the Louisville area do not deserve to shoulder this extra burden during what is already a trying time when it comes to filling up,” Governor Beshear said.

