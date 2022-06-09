Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky briefing Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, June 9.

The briefing will be held at 11:30 at the Capitol in Frankfort.

Gov. Beshear is expected to give an update on a variety of topics, which could include economic development and infrastructure improvements.

According to our sister station WKYT, the governor will also discuss the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s report of six cases of a mysterious form of hepatitis children in five commonwealth counties. One of these cases has been reported in Lyon County.

