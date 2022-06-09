Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky briefing Thursday

Gov. Beshear is scheduled to hold his weekly Team Kentucky briefing at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday,...
Gov. Beshear is scheduled to hold his weekly Team Kentucky briefing at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 9.(WKYT)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, June 9.

The briefing will be held at 11:30 at the Capitol in Frankfort.

Gov. Beshear is expected to give an update on a variety of topics, which could include economic development and infrastructure improvements.

According to our sister station WKYT, the governor will also discuss the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s report of six cases of a mysterious form of hepatitis children in five commonwealth counties. One of these cases has been reported in Lyon County.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marc F. Tragesser, 55, was sentenced for using excessive force while detaining a woman during a...
Former Marble Hill police chief sentenced to 9 months behind bars
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Tyrese Tate, 21, formally of Charleston, was arrested on Monday afternoon, June 6 and charged...
Cape Girardeau man arrested in connection with Charleston homicide investigation
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
New professional licensing legislation has been signed into law.
New legislation to go into effect after being signed by Gov. Parson

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A ribbon cutting is scheduled for Thursday, June 9 for the Arena Park tennis and pickleball...
Ribbon cutting scheduled Thursday for tennis, pickleball courts in Cape Girardeau
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The 21st Annual Tour de Corn will kick off at 7:30 a.m. in East Prairie on Saturday, June 25.
Countdown to Sweet Corn Festival, Tour de Corn in East Prairie