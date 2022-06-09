First Alert: Best day of the week

(KFVS) - After several days of shower and storm chances, we’re in store for a beautiful day in the Heartland.

Morning temps are starting off in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Isolated areas of fog are possible in cooler locations.

This afternoon humidity will be low, temperatures will be comfortable and it will be dry!

There will also be plenty of sunshine.

Afternoon highs will range in the 80s.

This break from storm chances is short-lived.

Showers and thunderstorms are again possible Friday. Severe weather is expected to remain just off to our southeast.

The weekend is looking dry, with temps quickly heating up into the low 90s by Sunday.

Next week we are keeping an eye on what could be a large heat wave.

High temperatures are looking to be in the upper 90s with heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees.

