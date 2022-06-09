A few showers possible tomorrow. Big heat next week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. It was a very nice day across the Heartland with sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. This evening will be pleasant as well with clear skies and dry air early. Temperatures will fall through the 70s during the evening hours. Clouds will increase by morning with lows in the lower 60s.

Friday will start off cloudy with a few scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. Most of the rain should move out of the area by the afternoon hours. It will be cool thanks to the cloud cover. Highs will reach the middle to upper 70s.

For your weekend the weather looks great, although a bit hot by Sunday. Highs on Saturday will reach the lower 80s and on Sunday the lower 90s. As we move into next week, very hot temperatures will move into the area with highs between 95 and 100 degrees.

