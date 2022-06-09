Countdown to Sweet Corn Festival, Tour de Corn in East Prairie

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - The countdown is on to everything corn in East Prairie.

The annual Sweet Corn Festival kicks off the week of June 20 with traditional and new events.

The 21st Tour de Corn Charity Bike Ride is set for 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 25. The deadline for preregistration is Friday, June 10 at midnight. On-site registration is available, but it is recommended to preregister for the event.

The annual ride features four (mostly flat) courses: 15 mile, 30 mile, 63 mile and 100 mile, the Century Ride.

The route will take cyclist through East Prairie, Anniston, Charleston, Morley, Benton, Commerce and everywhere in between.

Rest stops along the way will feature fresh sweet corn, watermelon, homemade cookies and other goodies.

Support from Cape Bicycle and Cyclewerx will also be available along the route.

On average, 800 to 1,000 riders from all across the U.S. participate in the event that raises money for various local, regional and national charities. The event also raises funds for scholarships and civic projects.

Registration costs anywhere from $15 to $35, depending on the route.

While the Tour de Corn is taking place, a new event for children will get underway.

This year there will be a Tour de Corn Bike Rodeo.

Organizers say they are excited about this new event for kids ages 3 to 12.

“We’re partnering with Missouri Extension and 4-H and they are actually going to tech them safety, there will be some obstacle courses, just a lot of fun to get kids excited about biking,” said Tour de Corn committee member Emily Dahlbeck.

Participants will need to have a signed waiver, a helmet and a parent or guardian on-site for safety purposes.

Registration deadline is Friday, June 10. This event costs $15 and includes a t-shirt.

For runners, there is an event for you too.

The Huskers 5K will take place on Friday, June 24 at 6 p.m.

Preregistration costs $20 and ends Friday, June 10. Registration on-site costs $25.

The start and finish line for the event is at the East Prairie Main Street Party.

The main street party and Sweet Corn Festival will feature food, vendors, pageants, car show, lip-sync contests, cornhole tournaments and more.

For more information on the festival, events and preregistrations, click here.

