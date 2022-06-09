Heartland Votes
Chamness Care Games returns to Union Co.

It’s called the Chamness Care Games and it’s more than just a race to the finish line.
By Nicki Clark
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The pandemic cost Special Olympics athletes in Illinois to miss two years of competition.

In 2021, a residential care facility in Union County decided to host its own kind of competition, and organizers say athletes couldn’t wait to compete again this year.

“I get phone calls, text messages, ‘when are we having our games,’ ‘when are we having our games,’”

Tasha Faire is the chief operating officer of the Chamness Care Center.

She’s also one of the games’ biggest fans.

“I left some lip prints on some people today, I just couldn’t help it,” she said. “They were so excited and so was I.”

More than 50 residents took part in the games, including Bryan Bell.

“I done the standing long jump. I done the walk race. I had a lot of fun.”

Faire can’t help but get emotional when she explains what this all means to her.

“When I see them crossing that finish line, it means more than just throwing up some flags and having a field day,” she said. “For them to have the chance to be honored or to stand a receive a medal, or to actually cross a finish line whether it be with a cane, a walker, or running across the finish line, it does something to me that I just, I can’t even put it into words.”

Despite the medal around his neck, athlete Bryan Bell does have just one small regret.

“I wish my girlfriend was here to see it though,” he said.

Tasha Faire said Chamness Care Center plans on hosting the games again next year.

