Cape Riverfront Market to hold Marketeers Day later this month

Saturday, June 18 will be dedicated as Marketeers Day and it will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Saturday, June 18 will be dedicated as Marketeers Day and it will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 35 S. Spanish Street.(KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Riverfront Market will be holding Marketeers Day next week in honor of the children who attend the market each week: the Marketeers!

According to a release from Old Town Cape, Saturday, June 18 will be dedicated as Marketeers Day. It will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 35 S. Spanish Street and will provide free nutrition and market focused children’s activities, live music, and live dance demonstrations.

Music on Marketeers Day will be provided by Those 2, and live dance demonstrations will be provided by Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio.

Old Town Cape says participating Marketeers will have the opportunity to earn $1 incentive tokens for completing fun market activities. There will be three token stations available with a combined reward of $3 to spend on local fruits and vegetables sold our vendors.

On top of the market activities, Old Town Cape will be handing out healthy snack recipe cards and seed packets to our Marketeers.

The event is sponsored by The Bank of Missouri.

