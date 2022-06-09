Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Baby formula shortages continue to impact Ky. families

A health department in Western Kentucky is trying to make it easier for families and mothers to find baby formula.
By Colin Baillie
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - A health department in Western Kentucky is trying to make it easier for families and mothers to find baby formula.

Kent Koster is the director of the Purchase District Health Department. He says there is a survey on the department’s website charities and retailers can use to let people know they have formula available.

Users can view the results of each survey to find who has and who doesn’t have formula in stock.

“These efforts are just to try and get you know the inventory back up and hopefully everybody will not try to over buy,” said Koster.

Koster says so far participation in the survey has been low. There’s only been eight respondents since it went live about three weeks ago.

As the formula shortage continues, Koster suggests new moms consider breast feeding as an alternative.

A link to that survey can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marc F. Tragesser, 55, was sentenced for using excessive force while detaining a woman during a...
Former Marble Hill police chief sentenced to 9 months behind bars
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Tyrese Tate, 21, formally of Charleston, was arrested on Monday afternoon, June 6 and charged...
Cape Girardeau man arrested in connection with Charleston homicide investigation
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

Latest News

A health department in Western Kentucky is trying to make it easier for families and mothers to...
Ky. health department try's to make it easier to access baby formula
Volunteers with Samaritan's Purse helped with tornado damage cleanup in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear to visit western Ky. on 6-month anniversary of deadly tornadoes
It’s called the Chamness Care Games and it’s more than just a race to the finish line.
Chamness Care Games returns to Union Co.
In 2021, a residential care facility in Union County decided to host its own kind of...
Chamness Care Games in Anna, Ill.