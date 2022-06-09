Baby formula shortages continue to impact Ky. families

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - A health department in Western Kentucky is trying to make it easier for families and mothers to find baby formula.

Kent Koster is the director of the Purchase District Health Department. He says there is a survey on the department’s website charities and retailers can use to let people know they have formula available.

Users can view the results of each survey to find who has and who doesn’t have formula in stock.

“These efforts are just to try and get you know the inventory back up and hopefully everybody will not try to over buy,” said Koster.

Koster says so far participation in the survey has been low. There’s only been eight respondents since it went live about three weeks ago.

As the formula shortage continues, Koster suggests new moms consider breast feeding as an alternative.

A link to that survey can be found here.

