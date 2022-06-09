Heartland Votes
5 Kentucky counties report mysterious cases of hepatitis in children

Six cases of a mysterious form of hepatitis have been confirmed in Kentucky children.(MGN Online / Database Center for Life Science / CC BY-SA 2.1 JP / Dr. Erskine Palmer / USCDCP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Department of Public Health confirms six cases of a mysterious form of Hepatitis in children in Kentucky.

A spokesperson says there is at least one case in Todd, Lyon, Meade and Bourbon counties.

Jefferson County has two possible cases.

Symptoms of the virus include high fevers, fatigue, yellowing skin and abdominal pain.

According to the World Health Organization, there have been 650 probable cases worldwide between April 5 and May 26.

At least 38 of those children needed liver transplants. Nine of them died.

Governor Andy Beshear is expected to speak more about Kentucky’s cases at his 12:30 p.m. briefing Thursday.

