4 injured in crash involving ambulance, SUV

Three adults and one juvenile were injured in a crash involving an ambulance and an SUV in Calloway County, Ky.(Source: Calloway County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - First responders rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Calloway County on Wednesday, June 8.

Crews responded at 2 p.m. to a crash involving an ambulance and an SUV at the intersection of Radio Road and KY 464.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation showed the ambulance traveling westbound on KY 464 pulled out in front of the SUV traveling southbound on Radio Road.

The sheriff’s office posted a photo of the crash on their Facebook page, which showed a large dent in the patient passenger side of the ambulance. The SUV has a smashed front end and it appears air bags were deployed.

The sheriff’s office said a 73-year-old patient from Dexter and a 26-year-old EMT in were inside the back of the ambulance. Both were transported by ambulance for treatment of their injuries.

The 53-year-old Murray driver of the SUV and her juvenile passenger were transported by a personal vehicle to a hospital for their injuries.

The conditions of those hurt are not known at this time.

The 29-year-old ambulance driver did not report any injuries.

Posted by Calloway County, KY Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 9, 2022

