VOTING GUIDE: Illinois primary

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois general primary election will be held on June 28.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sample ballots

Important dates

March 30 - June 30: Window to apply to vote by mail.

June 1 - Jun 28: Grace period to register and transfer registration.

May 19 - June 27: Early voting.

June 28: Illinois general primary election.

Early voting

Early voting begins May 19 and ends June 27. Polls will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (except holidays).

Saturday hours on June 18 and June 25 are from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Find your polling place

You can look up your polling place here.

