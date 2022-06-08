Heartland Votes
VOTING GUIDE: Illinois primary

The Illinois general primary election will be held on June 28.
The Illinois general primary election will be held on June 28.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois general primary election will be held on June 28.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sample ballots

Important dates

  • March 30 - June 30: Window to apply to vote by mail.
  • June 1 - Jun 28: Grace period to register and transfer registration.
  • May 19 - June 27: Early voting.
  • June 28: Illinois general primary election.

Early voting

Early voting begins May 19 and ends June 27. Polls will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (except holidays).

Saturday hours on June 18 and June 25 are from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Find your polling place

You can look up your polling place here.

