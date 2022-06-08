Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa World War II honored at the U.S. Navy Memorial

Tuscaloosa World War II honored at the U.S. Navy Memorial
Tuscaloosa World War II honored at the U.S. Navy Memorial
By Peter Zampa
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A World War II hero from Alabama was honored in our nation’s capital Wednesday. Ward Wharton McFarland, a Tuscaloosa native was recognized for his outstanding service to the U.S. at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Ward Morrow McFarland Jr. remembered his father with a speech at the dedication ceremony of a plaque in his honor, with a group of Alabamians in attendance. His father, a World War II sailor, radioed intelligence to the British to expose German positions.

“The Germans didn’t like that and they put a torpedo into the side of his boat,” said McFarland, Jr.

Wharton survived the torpedo attack but did not return to battle, leaving on a medical discharge with a Purple Heart medal. But his service did not stop there as he voluntarily enlisted in the Army Air Corps at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery when he returned home.

“He was a very interesting man of very many colorful backgrounds,” said McFarland, Jr.

Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL) also spoke about McFarland, saying his impact on the state continues today, more than 40 years after his passing.

“History will not soon forget the lifetime and the service of Mr. McFarland and his dedication to our country, and to the great state of Alabama,” said Aderholt at the ceremony.

Former Alabama Governor James Folsom Jr. attended the ceremony as well. McFarland worked as both docks director and highway director for Folsom’s father when he was governor.

“(I) did not exactly understand what they were talking about back then but I do now,” said Folsom, Jr.

Folsom says this national recognition is deserved. He says McFarland represents the best of Alabama.

“You couldn’t write the history of Alabama, especially West Alabama, without writing about Ward McFarland,” said Folsom.

This is not the first honor for McFarland. In 1979 after his passing, the Alabama Senate commemorated him as one of the state’s most outstanding and contributing citizens.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autopsy results were released on Tuesday, June 7 for a body found in the Mississippi River.
Autopsy results released on body found in Mississippi River near Portageville; DNA tests underway to confirm ID
A Kennett man died in a crash on U.S. 412 at the Dunklin-Pemiscot County line on Tuesday...
Kennett man dies in crash at Dunklin-Pemiscot County line
New professional licensing legislation has been signed into law.
New legislation to go into effect after being signed by Gov. Parson
Adam Venable, 35, was charged with first-degree assault.
Scott City man accused of assault, causing serious physical injury to victim
Joshua Concepcion, 19, of Chicago, was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting on I-55 near Chicago

Latest News

FILE - The agreement comes after a series of setbacks for former President Donald Trump’s...
Trump set to undergo questioning in July in NY civil probe
FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in...
Reports: Twitter to provide Musk with raw daily tweet data
A 3-year-old boy was found safe after he followed his dog into a wooded area Wednesday morning,...
3-year-old found safe in Massac Co. after following his dog into woods
Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should...
CAPTURED: Wyoming authorities locate 1 of 3 escapees from Barry County Jail