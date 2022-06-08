Heartland Votes
St. Louis shooting leaves man dead
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in St. Louis City Tuesday evening.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was shot in the chest in the area of Hampton and Manchester just before 8:30 p.m.

The man wasn’t conscious or breathing when officers found him. He later died from his injuries. Police say he was in his 20s.

No information was released on the circumstances of the shooting.

