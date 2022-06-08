St. Louis shooting leaves man dead

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in St. Louis City Tuesday evening.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was shot in the chest in the area of Hampton and Manchester just before 8:30 p.m.

The man wasn’t conscious or breathing when officers found him. He later died from his injuries. Police say he was in his 20s.

No information was released on the circumstances of the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.