Southeast Hospital recognized as a Best Maternity Care Hospital by Newsweek

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Hospital was named to Newsweek’s 2022 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals for the second year in a row.

According to the Cape Chamber’s website, Southeast earned five ribbons, the highest possible rating for its maternity service. It’s the only hospital in southeast Missouri to earn this honor, and the 12th in the state.

“I’m incredibly proud of the entire obstetrics team for their dedication and commitment to excellence,” SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman said in part.

Newsweek’s evaluation was based on three data sources: a nationwide online survey in which hospital managers and healthcare professionals (neonatal care providers and obstetricians/gynecologists) were asked to recommend leading maternity hospitals; medical key performance indicator data relevant to maternity care, including the rate of cesarean births; and patient satisfaction data, including how patients rated a hospital’s medical staff for responsiveness and communication.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.