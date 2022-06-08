Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Southeast Hospital recognized as a Best Maternity Care Hospital by Newsweek

Southeast Hospital was named to Newsweek’s 2022 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals for the...
Southeast Hospital was named to Newsweek’s 2022 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals for the second year in a row. (Source: KFVS)((Source: KFVS))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Hospital was named to Newsweek’s 2022 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals for the second year in a row.

According to the Cape Chamber’s website, Southeast earned five ribbons, the highest possible rating for its maternity service. It’s the only hospital in southeast Missouri to earn this honor, and the 12th in the state.

“I’m incredibly proud of the entire obstetrics team for their dedication and commitment to excellence,” SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman said in part.

Newsweek’s evaluation was based on three data sources: a nationwide online survey in which hospital managers and healthcare professionals (neonatal care providers and obstetricians/gynecologists) were asked to recommend leading maternity hospitals; medical key performance indicator data relevant to maternity care, including the rate of cesarean births; and patient satisfaction data, including how patients rated a hospital’s medical staff for responsiveness and communication.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autopsy results were released on Tuesday, June 7 for a body found in the Mississippi River.
Autopsy results released on body found in Mississippi River near Portageville; DNA tests underway to confirm ID
A Kennett man died in a crash on U.S. 412 at the Dunklin-Pemiscot County line on Tuesday...
Kennett man dies in crash at Dunklin-Pemiscot County line
New professional licensing legislation has been signed into law.
New legislation to go into effect after being signed by Gov. Parson
Adam Venable, 35, was charged with first-degree assault.
Scott City man accused of assault, causing serious physical injury to victim
Joshua Concepcion, 19, of Chicago, was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting on I-55 near Chicago

Latest News

Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois outstanding teen competition kick off Wednesday night in Marion.
Miss Illinois, outstanding teen competition kick off Wednesday night in Marion
Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center is teaming up with Three Rivers Community College to...
Heartland college and medical center team up to help meet health care workforce needs
Michelle Northern retired two years ago, but this summer she will be sitting in the lifeguard...
Heartland woman fulfilling her dream of being a lifeguard
An economist weighs in on Marion this week as the city hosts the Miss Illinois scholarship...
Economic impact of Miss Illinois