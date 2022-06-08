Sikeston DPS report multiple incidents with fake guns in the community

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers with a Heartland police department are wanting to inform you about the dangers of fake guns.

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety have encountered more than 20 scenarios where a fake gun was involved in a reported incident.

“It’s been within the last year and a half we’ve had that many incidents,” Sikeston DPS SRO Brent Mullin said. “We’ve had some at some restaurants, just random on the street, random people getting shot. A lot of it is kids shooting each other, other kids. But they’re going out in the community and hitting other random people.”

Police say these fake guns have been fired at unsuspecting people in the community and even pointed at police officers. A problem that has been in other communities as well and resulted in someone being shot. Something they don’t want to happen here.

“We had two gentlemen go into a restaurant and pulled out two of those (fake) weapons and shot several students of ours,” Mullin said. “I think it could have went horribly wrong if there would have been other people in there that had their conceal carry permits and were alarmed that it was a real gun going off and they could have shot somebody.”

Mullin tells us police responded to this particular incident. He said this could have been a dangerous scenario, especially if they still had the fake guns still in their hands whenever police arrived.

“The fake guns, an officer wouldn’t know if that gun was an actually a fake gun or a real gun,” Mullin said. “So, we don’t want anybody pointing a fake gun for an officer to misconstrue that as a real gun and a bad incident happen.”

Mullin said there are many real guns out there that are altered and disguised as fake guns, so it is hard to determine which is which.

“We don’t want anybody holding any type of weapon when police are arriving on scene because there are numerous, you can Google search and find many weapons that are real that they’ve painted to look like Nerf guns or other toy guns or Nintendo guns,” Mullin said.

He said bringing and firing a fake gun at people in the community can also result in serious consequences that can land you with misdemeanor or felony charges.

“You can still get charged with assault if you’re shooting somebody that doesn’t want to be shot with a toy gun,” Mullin said.

Since they are toy guns, Mullin understands that children will use them while playing around. He said it’s fine to use them in an atmosphere where others know they are just toys.

“If kids want to go to a playground and a park and shoot each other and play tag or whatever you want to call it, that’s fine but don’t go out in public and shoot random innocent people,” Mullin said. “And by all means, if any police have contact with you, please don’t point that weapon at police.”

