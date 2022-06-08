SEMO Track & Field star to compete in NCAA Division I Hammer Throw Finals

EUGENE, Ore. (KFVS) -SEMO’s Logan Blomquist will represent the Redhawks in the Track and Field men’s hammer throw finals Wednesday at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Blomquist is the Ohio Valley Conference Male Field Athlete of the year and led the NCAA this season with a School record Hammer Throw.

Blomquist talked about the keys for him on Wednesday in the finals.

“I think the keys to success is to continue working what we’ve been training on and go out with a good mindset, get good sleep, eat good. I’ve been doing a pretty good job. I feel like were ready to win a National Championship and be the first National Champion in Southeast Missouri State history D-I.

Blomquist will compete in the second of two flights, Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

