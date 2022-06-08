Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SEMO Track & Field star to compete in NCAA Division I Hammer Throw Finals

SEMO Track and Field star to compete in NCAA Nationals in Hammer Throw.
SEMO Track and Field star to compete in NCAA Nationals in Hammer Throw.(KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (KFVS) -SEMO’s Logan Blomquist will represent the Redhawks in the Track and Field men’s hammer throw finals Wednesday at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Blomquist is the Ohio Valley Conference Male Field Athlete of the year and led the NCAA this season with a School record Hammer Throw.

Blomquist talked about the keys for him on Wednesday in the finals.

“I think the keys to success is to continue working what we’ve been training on and go out with a good mindset, get good sleep, eat good. I’ve been doing a pretty good job. I feel like were ready to win a National Championship and be the first National Champion in Southeast Missouri State history D-I.

Blomquist will compete in the second of two flights, Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen, the truck pictured was hit by the car that ran...
Charleston deadly shooting that led to Sikeston crash leaves one dead, another seriously injured
A Florida man drowned on the Current River north of Doniphan.
Florida fugitive drowns on Current River north of Doniphan
Autopsy results were released on Tuesday, June 7 for a body found in the Mississippi River.
Autopsy results released on body found in Mississippi River near Portageville; DNA tests underway to confirm ID
Courtney Burgess (left) and Victor Burgess (right) were both arrested after multiple Ky....
Pursuit involving multiple Ky. agencies results in father and daughter being arrested
Police are investigating a shooting in Charleston, Mo. on Sunday night, June 5.
Shooting in Charleston, Mo. under investigation

Latest News

Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 6/7/22
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 6/7/22
John A. Logan names Tyler Smithpeters Head Men's Basketball Coach
John A. Logan hires Tyler Smithpeters as Head Men’s Basketball Coach
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 6/6/22
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 6/6/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 6/6/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 6/6/22