Rock ‘N’ Roll Drive-In open now through Dec.

The Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In in Chaffee is open for the season. Owner Jonny Tosarello gives us a preview of what to expect.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The summer blockbuster season has begun, and you don’t have be inside a theater to see them.

The Rock ‘N’ Roll Drive-In theater, just north of Chaffee, is open now through December with single and double-feature movies on Fridays and Saturdays.

Not only will they be showing the latest movies out, but also popular classic movies.

Theater co-owner, Jonny Tosarello, says they have just wrapped up showing Top Gun: Maverick, and for Friday and Saturday, June 10-11 they will be showing Field of Dreams and Jurassic World: Dominion.

Show times and tickets can be viewed here.

Movies are projected with a state-of-the-art digital laser onto the theater’s original 1965 big screen.

Tosarello said the pandemic influenced him and Chuck Stratton to reopen the drive-in theater that once stood overgrown and vacant.

The drive-in opened in October 2020 with the screening of “Smokey and the Bandit” followed by “Talladega Nights.

In addition to movies, the drive-in also hosts live entertainment and live streams other musical events.

