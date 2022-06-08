Paducah to hold its first-ever Juneteenth Celebration

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The community’s first-ever Juneteenth Celebration will be Monday, June 20 at the Carson Center.

According to a release from the city, the Carson Center and the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP will hold the event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It includes keynote speaker Dr. Brandon McCormack, an associate professor of Pan-African Studies and Comparative Humanities at the University of Louisville.

Following the one-hour program will be a dinner on the Carson Center lawn.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation that made Juneteenth, which falls on June 19, a federal holiday.

Juneteenth is an annual commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States after the Civil War.

