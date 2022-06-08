New warning devices to be installed at highway, rail crossing near Eldorado, Ill.

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Railroad Company will install new automatic warning devices at the Wasson Road grade crossing near Eldorado.

According to a release from the Illinois Commerce Commission, it was granted approval for the stipulated agreement recently as a matter of public safety.

The estimated cost to install the new automatic warning devices is $319,751.

ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund be used to pay 95 percent of the installation costs at the crossing, not to exceed $303,763.

The Illinois Railroad Company will pay all remaining costs, as well as all future costs to maintain the new warning devices.

According to ICC, it also recommended that the GCPF be used to pay 100 percent of the cost to install the solar-powered advance warning signs along the highway approaches to the crossing, but to not exceed $4,310.

Saline County will be responsible for all future costs to maintain the solar-powered advanced warning signs.

All work is to be completed within 12 months of the order date.

