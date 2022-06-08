Heartland Votes
Advertisement

New warning devices to be installed at highway, rail crossing near Eldorado, Ill.

FILE PHOTO. According to a release from the Illinois Commerce Commission, it was granted...
FILE PHOTO. According to a release from the Illinois Commerce Commission, it was granted approval for the stipulated agreement recently as a matter of public safety.(Pixabay)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Railroad Company will install new automatic warning devices at the Wasson Road grade crossing near Eldorado.

According to a release from the Illinois Commerce Commission, it was granted approval for the stipulated agreement recently as a matter of public safety.

The estimated cost to install the new automatic warning devices is $319,751.

ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund be used to pay 95 percent of the installation costs at the crossing, not to exceed $303,763.

The Illinois Railroad Company will pay all remaining costs, as well as all future costs to maintain the new warning devices.

According to ICC, it also recommended that the GCPF be used to pay 100 percent of the cost to install the solar-powered advance warning signs along the highway approaches to the crossing, but to not exceed $4,310.

Saline County will be responsible for all future costs to maintain the solar-powered advanced warning signs.

All work is to be completed within 12 months of the order date.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autopsy results were released on Tuesday, June 7 for a body found in the Mississippi River.
Autopsy results released on body found in Mississippi River near Portageville; DNA tests underway to confirm ID
A Kennett man died in a crash on U.S. 412 at the Dunklin-Pemiscot County line on Tuesday...
Kennett man dies in crash at Dunklin-Pemiscot County line
New professional licensing legislation has been signed into law.
New legislation to go into effect after being signed by Gov. Parson
Adam Venable, 35, was charged with first-degree assault.
Scott City man accused of assault, causing serious physical injury to victim
Joshua Concepcion, 19, of Chicago, was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting on I-55 near Chicago

Latest News

The Illinois general primary election will be held on June 28.
VOTING GUIDE: Illinois primary
According to the governor, PFAS are a group of approximately 5,000 human-made chemicals that...
Gov. Pritzker signs legislation reducing harmful emissions and suppressing pollution
Blue Angels at Airshow
US Navy Blue Angels to soar above Chesterfield this weekend
The work is expected to be finished within three years of the order date. (Source: stock...
Bridge near Metropolis to be replaced