Heartland Votes
Advertisement

New bills signed Gov. Pritzker aim to expand access to higher education

Governor JB Pritzker’s offices announced Tuesday that he has signed multiple pieces of...
Governor JB Pritzker’s offices announced Tuesday that he has signed multiple pieces of legislation into law that affect higher education.(Mike Miletich)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker’s office announced Tuesday that he has signed multiple pieces of legislation into law that affect higher education.

These include:

  • House Bill 4201 - tasks institutions with assigning “benefit navigators” to help students access benefits at state universities and community colleges
  • Senate Bill 3991 - allows the State Treasurer to increase the deposit amount to the Illinois Higher Education Savings Program for babies born or adopted in Illinois
  • House Bill 5464 - requires universities and colleges to create equity plans to assist minority students, rural students, adult students, women, and people with disabilities in accessing and finishing in higher education.

“Access to affordable, quality higher education shouldn’t be a privilege,” Pritzker said. “Today, we take a step forward in ensuring everyone—especially our historically underrepresented students—have the resources and investment necessary to thrive in our first-rate public education system. I am proud to sign these bills into law furthering our state’s commitment to educational equity for all Illinoisans.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen, the truck pictured was hit by the car that ran...
Charleston deadly shooting that led to Sikeston crash leaves one dead, another seriously injured
A Florida man drowned on the Current River north of Doniphan.
Florida fugitive drowns on Current River north of Doniphan
Autopsy results were released on Tuesday, June 7 for a body found in the Mississippi River.
Autopsy results released on body found in Mississippi River near Portageville; DNA tests underway to confirm ID
Courtney Burgess (left) and Victor Burgess (right) were both arrested after multiple Ky....
Pursuit involving multiple Ky. agencies results in father and daughter being arrested
Police are investigating a shooting in Charleston, Mo. on Sunday night, June 5.
Shooting in Charleston, Mo. under investigation

Latest News

Jackson County is making a new effort to prosecute sexual assault cases.
Jackson Co. making new effort to prosecute sexual assault cases
FILE PHOTO: A previous Welcome Home Ceremony for the Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.
Public invited to welcome home ceremony for Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois
Joshua Concepcion, 19, of Chicago, was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting on I-55 near Chicago
The Illinois Department of Public Health posted its 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home...
Some southern Ill. nursing homes cited for violations