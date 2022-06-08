New bills signed Gov. Pritzker aim to expand access to higher education

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker’s office announced Tuesday that he has signed multiple pieces of legislation into law that affect higher education.

These include:

House Bill 4201 - tasks institutions with assigning “benefit navigators” to help students access benefits at state universities and community colleges

Senate Bill 3991 - allows the State Treasurer to increase the deposit amount to the Illinois Higher Education Savings Program for babies born or adopted in Illinois

House Bill 5464 - requires universities and colleges to create equity plans to assist minority students, rural students, adult students, women, and people with disabilities in accessing and finishing in higher education.

“Access to affordable, quality higher education shouldn’t be a privilege,” Pritzker said. “Today, we take a step forward in ensuring everyone—especially our historically underrepresented students—have the resources and investment necessary to thrive in our first-rate public education system. I am proud to sign these bills into law furthering our state’s commitment to educational equity for all Illinoisans.”

