National Get Outdoors Day scheduled at Giant City State Park

National Get Outdoors Day at Giant City State Park will include hiking, biking, camping,...
National Get Outdoors Day at Giant City State Park will include hiking, biking, camping, birdwatching, mushroom foraging, climbing, kayaking and more.(Noelle Williams. KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Get out and and celebrate National Get Outdoors Day on June 11.

According to a release from Giant City State Park, the event will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

It will include hiking, biking, camping, birdwatching, mushroom foraging, climbing, kayaking and more.

There will also be informational booths from the Shawnee National Forest, Friends of Crab Orchard NWR, Illinois Climbers Association, River to River Trail Society and more.

