National Get Outdoors Day scheduled at Giant City State Park

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Get out and and celebrate National Get Outdoors Day on June 11.

According to a release from Giant City State Park, the event will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

It will include hiking, biking, camping, birdwatching, mushroom foraging, climbing, kayaking and more.

There will also be informational booths from the Shawnee National Forest, Friends of Crab Orchard NWR, Illinois Climbers Association, River to River Trail Society and more.

