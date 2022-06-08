Heartland Votes
More severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Weakening showers will move east across the northern half of the Heartland this morning, but the chance for severe weather will push in through the second half of the day. Scattered storms will form with a cold front, bringing the chance for damaging winds and hail. The tornado threat remains low. Almost all of the Heartland is under a level 2 threat for severe weather. Tonight we will dry out AND actually get to keep the dry weather around on Thursday too. The dry weather will be short-lived, because more showers and thunderstorms expected Friday. The weekend is looking dry and warm with highs in the 80s. Our first heat wave is expected next week, with triple digits heat indices expected for several days.

