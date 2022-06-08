Miss Illinois, outstanding teen competition kick off Wednesday night in Marion

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) -The states spotlight shines on Marion this week as the city hosts the Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois outstanding teen scholarship competition.

The competition is coming to the Marion Cultural and Civic Center in downtown Marion.

Leaders with the city and organization say the event brings excitement and big economic boost to the region.

“If you’ve never seen a miss Illinois event, I can’t encourage you enough to come out and pick up some tickets,” said Nic Skovgaard, marketing team for Miss Illinois.

Skovgaard says this event draws in many people from across the Land of Lincoln and they have at least 50 hotels rooms booked for five nights.

“It brings in so many people from the area , from all over Illinois, people come from all the way up north by Chicago. Their friends, their families come down to watch them compete and it is just such an amazing event,” said Skovgaard.

Director of the Miss Illinois Scholarship Organization, Susan Shae tells me there are four nights of events.

“Preliminary on Wednesday, preliminary on Thursday a final of teens will be Friday and the final for miss will introducing your miss Illinois will be crowned right here in Marion on Saturday night.” said Shae

Marion has hosted the event for the past 12 years and puts southern Illionois in the spotlight.

“We’re just glad that we’re able to continue to host it, we’re glad we are able to showcase southern Illinois and I know all the local towns are as well, because that impact stretches beyond Marion.” Said Cody Moake, Chief of Staff city of Marion

Moake says if you are coming to the Event, there’s over 700 free parking spaces within 2 blocks of the clock tower on the square.

And Skovgaard is thrilled to have this event in Southern Illinois year after year.

“It’s just wildly impactful. I just think that people don’t understand what a big deal it is.”

According to Moake, the competition will be back at the Marion Cultural and Civic center again next year.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online here.

More Miss Illinois can be found on their website.

