Miss Illinois 2022 competition underway in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Miss Illinois competition has returned to the Marion Cultural and Civic Center.

The 2022 event kicked off on Wednesday, June 8.

The four day competition is typically divided into four sections: talent, private interview, an evening wear/social impact portion and an on-stage interview.

Isabelle Hanson, an anchor and reporter for KFVS 12, is the reigning Miss Illinois 2021.

After winning the competition, she went on to compete for the Miss America title where she finished in the top 10.

The Miss Illinois competition also features an event for teens.

Kylie Ryder, of Sycamore, was crowned 2021 Miss Illinois’ Outstanding Teen.

She joined Isabelle on the Breakfast Show TOO to preview this year’s competition.

Both explained their mentors convinced them to compete in the events.

For Kylie, it was a dance teacher and for Isabelle it was her piano and voice teacher.

Both also shared their experiences representing the State of Illinois in the spotlight at home and in the U.S.

The new Miss Illinois will be crowned on Saturday night, June 11 and the new Miss Illinois’ Outstanding Teen will will be revealed on Friday, June 10.

