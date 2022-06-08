Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Miss Illinois 2022 competition underway in Marion, Ill.

Miss Illinois, Isabelle Hanson, & Miss Illinois' Outstanding Teen, Kylie Ryder, discuss this year's competition in Marion, Ill.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Miss Illinois competition has returned to the Marion Cultural and Civic Center.

The 2022 event kicked off on Wednesday, June 8.

The four day competition is typically divided into four sections: talent, private interview, an evening wear/social impact portion and an on-stage interview.

Isabelle Hanson, an anchor and reporter for KFVS 12, is the reigning Miss Illinois 2021.

After winning the competition, she went on to compete for the Miss America title where she finished in the top 10.

The Miss Illinois competition also features an event for teens.

Kylie Ryder, of Sycamore, was crowned 2021 Miss Illinois’ Outstanding Teen.

She joined Isabelle on the Breakfast Show TOO to preview this year’s competition.

Both explained their mentors convinced them to compete in the events.

For Kylie, it was a dance teacher and for Isabelle it was her piano and voice teacher.

Both also shared their experiences representing the State of Illinois in the spotlight at home and in the U.S.

The new Miss Illinois will be crowned on Saturday night, June 11 and the new Miss Illinois’ Outstanding Teen will will be revealed on Friday, June 10.

Tickets for the events can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autopsy results were released on Tuesday, June 7 for a body found in the Mississippi River.
Autopsy results released on body found in Mississippi River near Portageville; DNA tests underway to confirm ID
A Kennett man died in a crash on U.S. 412 at the Dunklin-Pemiscot County line on Tuesday...
Kennett man dies in crash at Dunklin-Pemiscot County line
Adam Venable, 35, was charged with first-degree assault.
Scott City man accused of assault, causing serious physical injury to victim
New professional licensing legislation has been signed into law.
New legislation to go into effect after being signed by Gov. Parson
Joshua Concepcion, 19, of Chicago, was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting on I-55 near Chicago

Latest News

Supports to the old Broadway Theatre building, damaged by fire, have been removed. A crew is...
City of Cape Girardeau takes first step to tear down old Broadway Theatre
National Get Outdoors Day at Giant City State Park will include hiking, biking, camping,...
National Get Outdoors Day scheduled at Giant City State Park
The Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In theater is located in Chaffee, off of Highway 25.
Rock ‘N’ Roll Drive-In open now through Dec.
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects