Metropolis Superman Celebration to bring in tens of thousands of people

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Metropolis is preparing for another Superman Celebration which should bring an estimated tens of thousands of people into town.

This year will be the 44th year for the big event.

Organizers also say they are celebrating the 50th year for Metropolis being labeled the Home of Superman.

Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum will be two of the special guests that will be here at the celebration this weekend.

We caught up with crews setting out street barricades while others are busy organizing shirts and other items for the public.

“There’s lots of preparations taking place. We have list, after list, after list that we’re going over and double checking everything,” Metropolis Superman Celebration Co-Chair Karla Ogle said. “We’ve got to get ready for our guests to arrive, signage, the tents will go up and lots of things to do.”

Ogle said this is a great event in collecting revenue for the city and businesses.

“We’re bringing in a lot of people that they’ll have right there at their storefronts,” Ogle said. So, lots of potential customers, as well as the hotels and restaurants in town, and gas stations. This really helps them out as well.”

Overall, Ogle said they are excited to kick the event off and can’t wait to celebrate this weekend.

“There’s always a lot of buzz and a lot of excitement getting ready for it,” Ogle said. “A lot of preparation throughout the entire year to get ready for this one weekend and it is almost here so we’re all ready to put on our staff shirts and get to work. We’re very ready for it to happen.”

Festivities for the big event kick off on Friday, June 10 and run through Sunday, June 12.

