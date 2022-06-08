Man accused of taking items from rural West Frankfort barn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of taking items from a barn in rural West Frankfort.

Ryan O. Lively, 42, of Marion, was charged with burglary and theft over $500.

According to a release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 8 from a homeowner stating someone was loading items from his barn into a vehicle.

A sheriff’s deputy and a West Frankfort police officer responded to the area and found a man, later identified as Lively. They said numerous items including building materials and tools were found to have been removed from the barn and put into Lively’s vehicle.

Lively was arrested and taken to the Franklin County Jail.

