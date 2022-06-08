Heartland Votes
Man accused of cutting, taking large amount of telephone cable in Franklin Co.

Zachary S. Hancock, 28, of Benton, was charged with criminal damage to property and theft over...
Zachary S. Hancock, 28, of Benton, was charged with criminal damage to property and theft over $500.(Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of cutting and taking a large amount of telephone cable.

Zachary S. Hancock, 28, of Benton, was charged with criminal damage to property and theft over $500.

According to a release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, an employee of Frontier Communications reported a suspicious person/vehicle in rural Franklin County on Wednesday morning, June 8.

They said the caller reported that a large amount of telephone cable had been cut and stolen from a nearby location. The caller provided a vehicle description and direction of travel.

Deputies found the vehicle and pulled it over.

According to the sheriff’s office, a large amount of cable was recovered.

Hancock was arrested and taken to the Franklin County Jail.

