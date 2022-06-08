Man accused of cutting, taking large amount of telephone cable in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of cutting and taking a large amount of telephone cable.

Zachary S. Hancock, 28, of Benton, was charged with criminal damage to property and theft over $500.

According to a release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, an employee of Frontier Communications reported a suspicious person/vehicle in rural Franklin County on Wednesday morning, June 8.

They said the caller reported that a large amount of telephone cable had been cut and stolen from a nearby location. The caller provided a vehicle description and direction of travel.

Deputies found the vehicle and pulled it over.

According to the sheriff’s office, a large amount of cable was recovered.

Hancock was arrested and taken to the Franklin County Jail.

