Man accused of cutting, taking large amount of telephone cable in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of cutting and taking a large amount of telephone cable.
Zachary S. Hancock, 28, of Benton, was charged with criminal damage to property and theft over $500.
According to a release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, an employee of Frontier Communications reported a suspicious person/vehicle in rural Franklin County on Wednesday morning, June 8.
They said the caller reported that a large amount of telephone cable had been cut and stolen from a nearby location. The caller provided a vehicle description and direction of travel.
Deputies found the vehicle and pulled it over.
According to the sheriff’s office, a large amount of cable was recovered.
Hancock was arrested and taken to the Franklin County Jail.
