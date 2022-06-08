Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign

The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led to big improvements.((MGN))
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kohl’s is negotiating with a potential new owner.

The department store has announced it was in a three-week negotiation period with Franchise Group – a holding company that manages several retail chains.

Franchise Group has proposed to buy Kohl’s for $60 a share – putting Kohl’s value at around $8 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The retailer has more than 1,100 stores with around $19 billion in annual sales.

As the largest department store chain in the United States, Kohl’s has faced tough competition over the years from Amazon and big-box chains like Walmart and Target.

The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led to big improvements.

Other department stores, including Sears, JC Penny, Neiman Marcus and Barney’s, have filed for bankruptcy in recent years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autopsy results were released on Tuesday, June 7 for a body found in the Mississippi River.
Autopsy results released on body found in Mississippi River near Portageville; DNA tests underway to confirm ID
A Kennett man died in a crash on U.S. 412 at the Dunklin-Pemiscot County line on Tuesday...
Kennett man dies in crash at Dunklin-Pemiscot County line
Adam Venable, 35, was charged with first-degree assault.
Scott City man accused of assault, causing serious physical injury to victim
New professional licensing legislation has been signed into law.
New legislation to go into effect after being signed by Gov. Parson
Joshua Concepcion, 19, of Chicago, was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting on I-55 near Chicago

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear recognized western Kentucky funeral homes that cared for and buried...
Gov. Beshear recognizes western Ky. funeral homes that cared for victims of December’s deadly tornadoes
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Frank Atwood, convicted of killing Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson in 1984, was executed...
Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl
FILE - Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in...
Armed man arrested for threat to kill Justice Kavanaugh