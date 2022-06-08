Junior high students prepare for real world careers with new CTC program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new program is underway in Cape Girardeau to help students prepare for the real world after high school.

It’s a summer program at the Career and Technology Center that is designed to educate junior high students with a hands-on approach in construction, coding, digital media and other courses.

Students were hard at work building picnic tables, designing websites and other useful everyday areas they interact with on a daily basis.

We talked with students who say this program is very beneficial and helps create a jump start to their career for when they become adults.

“I wanted to take it because I’ve seen my mom building and stuff and I just want to help her out when she does it,” 8th grade student Hayden Collier said. “Also, because I thought that someday in life that I might need to know how to do something that has to deal with construction.”

“You can get a lot of jobs with coding,” 8th grade student Cameron Watson said. “So, I figured if the things that I want to do don’t go so well, I might be able to get into this.”

CTC Assistant Director Brock Crowley says this is offering pathways and presenting opportunities to students to be successful in life.

“Our goal is to get into the middle school, junior high levels, start offering some of those skills and things like that, that can ultimately be lifelong skill sets that they can utilize from now on,” Crowley said.

Crowley said it’s also an opportunity to gain skills even if that’s not the particular field you want to go into.

“So at the junior high or high school level, come and see us, learn a skill,” Crowley said. “Learn construction, learn about coding and programming, learn about auto mechanics, so even if that’s not the career path that they choose, it does open up some other opportunities, some life skills that they can use no matter what they do.”

We talked with Junior High School Principal Garett Cook who says it’s an exciting opportunity to be able to partner with CTC in offering more options for students in the summer months.

“When I came here a couple years ago, summer school was more about making up credits and getting kids here that didn’t quite do what they should have done during the school year,” Cook said. “So, we wanted to make it more student friendly and being able to offer career and technology classes and offer pathways that our kids might not think about at much earlier ages with current sixth and seventh grade students that will transition to the junior high after the summer is over was a great opportunity for us,” Cook said.

Cook said the school staff there exists so they can help students make choices that lead to a better life.

“So, if we can put them in situations where they can actually apply themselves and do some practical work that leads to them showing interest in something and then they take a career path that’s going to lead to a better life for them, that is ultimately our goal,” Cook said.

