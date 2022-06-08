Heartland Votes
Independence family spends 49th wedding anniversary cleaning up storm damage

Storm damage in Independence, Mo.
Storm damage in Independence, Mo.(KCTV5)
By Sharon Chen
Published: Jun. 8, 2022
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - People all around Independence were busy picking up the pieces after a severe thunderstorm early Wednesday morning.

The neighborhood near Elsea Smith Road bore the brunt of the wrath of Mother Nature. At one home, a portion of the roof was torn off and smashed to bits. Down the road a tarp covered several holes on the roof.

“I don’t think I have a tree except for my oaks that aren’t damaged,” said Susan Williams.

All over the Williams property, trees were left splintered, many torn limb from limb.

“It ripped the top of the trees twisted them out,” said Alan Williams.

“We thought for sure we had a small tornado,” said Susan.

Alan told KCTV5 he woke to sirens blaring.

“I jumped up, looked out the window and said ‘yup, we’re in trouble,” said Alan.

He quickly ushered his family into the bathroom.

“We were still hearing debris hitting the house and intensive rainfall just coming down in sheets,” said Susan.

In the shower, 3 humans and 3 dogs sheltered from the storm.

“We were watching the radar on our phones, actually KCTV 5,” laughed Alan. “Yeah, it gave us a moment to get to where we needed to be. Yes, we were glad to see you.”

As they watched the radar, Susan said what they saw was downright frightening.

“Oh very scary! My daughter was very afraid, she’s never been through anything like that,” said Susan.

“I knew it was rain and cross winds, but it was really heavy.”

And the next day, also heavy was the damage.

“The barn isn’t worth much, but it knocked a hole in it,” said Alan.

It’s not exactly how Susan and Alan wanted to spent their 49th wedding anniversary, but they what’s most important is their home is still standing and so are they.

“Yeah, we got lucky, we got lucky – so I’m real thankful for that,” said Alan.

“Mother Nature will do what she will do.  And she had a good time last night,” said Susan.

While the property and tree damage throughout Independence was extensive, there were no reports of any injuries.

