Horses of Hope to visit Mayfield for fundraiser

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - There will be a public showing of Horses of Hope for a single day in Mayfield, Ky.

The showing is meant to raise funds to rebuild a local art attraction destroyed by the storm that hit Mayfield.

The showing, Resolute, will be on Thursday, June 9.

“Public art adds value to the cultural, aesthetic and economic vitality of a community,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

There will be an auction selling the horses to raise funds for storm relief at Keeneland in December.

