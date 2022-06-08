Heartland Votes
Heartland woman fulfilling her dream of being a lifeguard

Michelle Northern retired two years ago, but this summer she will be sitting in the lifeguard...
Michelle Northern retired two years ago, but this summer she will be sitting in the lifeguard chair at Cape Splash.(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A lifeguard shortage is giving one Heartland woman a chance to fulfill a childhood dream.

Michelle Northern retired two years ago, but this summer she will be sitting in the lifeguard chair at Cape Splash.

”This is all new,” she said. “This is something I’ve wanted to do since I was a little girl but never had the opportunity.”

Now, at the age of 60, Michelle Northern is finally living her childhood dream of working as a lifeguard.

“Every day is something new,” she said. “It is so exciting. Who doesn’t love spending the day at a water park? I get to do that every day, that’s incredible.”

And she’s not alone. According to a recent report by the Washington Post, an estimated 1.5 million retirees have gone back to work since the pandemic began.

“The people here have been amazing. They’ve all been supportive and kind. They take the time to include me in conversations. It’s a very welcoming environment,″ said Northern.

We talked to a couple of Northern’s new co-workers about working alongside her.

“I was a lifeguard last year at a different location and it was all college age students, but I think it’s great and will be very beneficial to learn any type of new technique or just any advice in general,” said lifeguard Taylor Starkey.

“It’s always nice to work with someone with a little bit more experience. It’s usually run by high schoolers and high school and college people but it’s nice because you can always learn something from someone,” said lifeguard Davis Dow.

Northern called this an experience of a lifetime.

“I think anytime you get to step outside your comfort zone and especially surround yourself by people who aren’t normally in your peer group that’s a wonderful experience and getting to be surrounded by sun and water at the same time who could ask for anything better,” Northern said.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

