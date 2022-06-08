Gov. Pritzker signs legislation reducing harmful emissions and suppressing pollution

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Today Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation that would prohibit burning of any perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), including aqueous film forming foam (AFFF).

According to the governor, PFAS are a group of approximately 5,000 human-made chemicals that are manufactured for their oil and water-resistant properties.

“The health and safety of Illinoisans have always been my top priorities,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “My administration is committed to listening to the latest scientific research and acting accordingly. We know that PFAS are harmful not just to the human body, but also to our environment. By signing this amendment, we ensure that these ‘forever chemicals’ don’t break down and pollute the air we breathe or the water we drink. Our Illinois is cleaner, safer, and more sustainable because of bills like this, and I am proud to sign it into law.”

While research on the effects of PFAS exposure to human health is ongoing, Pritzker’s office says current scientific studies have identified possible adverse health effects including low infant birth weights, harmful effects on the immune system, cancer, thyroid hormone disruption, liver and kidney toxicity, decreased immune function, developmental disorders, and reproductive harm.

Gov. Pritzker says AFFF that contain PFAS are typically used in firefighting and considered the most effective way to extinguish oil and gas fires; however, safe disposal methods for PFAS-containing firefighting foam remain a challenge.

“This is yet another step in Illinois’ efforts to address PFAS and further protect our residents,” said John J. Kim, Director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. “This new law maintains the broad prohibition on incineration of PFAS in Illinois while enabling facilities to continue to operate the necessary pollution control and resource recovery devices which reduce overall emissions.”

