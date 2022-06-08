Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear recognizes western Ky. funeral homes that cared for victims of December’s deadly tornadoes

Governor Andy Beshear recognized western Kentucky funeral homes that cared for and buried...
Governor Andy Beshear recognized western Kentucky funeral homes that cared for and buried victims of the December tornadoes.(WKYT)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear recognized western Kentucky funeral homes that cared for and buried victims of the December tornadoes.

During the 140th annual state convention of the Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky, the governor spoke and signed the proclamation recognizing the funeral homes.

This was at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8.

