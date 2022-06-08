Heartland Votes
Former Marble Hill police chief sentenced to 9 months behind bars

A former Marble Hill, Mo. police chief pleaded guilty in January to a misdemeanor charge of deprivation of rights under color of law.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - A former southeast Missouri police chief was sentenced to nine months behind bars.

Marc F. Tragesser, 55, was sentenced for using excessive force while detaining a woman during a custody dispute.

He pleaded guilty in January to a misdemeanor charge of deprivation of rights under color of law, which carries a maximum penalty of one year behind bars.

According to a release from the Eastern District of Missouri, Tragesser was the chief of police at the time of the incident.

The release stated that on November 25, 2018, he went to the Marble Hill home where a woman was staying. He was accompanied by the paternal grandmother of the woman’s children, and falsely claimed he had a court order allowing the grandmother to take the children.

When the woman asked to see a copy of the court order, Tragesser shoved her against the wall, knocking off her eyeglasses, and then handcuffed her. He also arrested her boyfriend.

According to the release, Tragesser detained the woman in his police vehicle for 90 minutes, only releasing her when she agreed to turn over her children to their grandmother, his plea said.

The grandmother did not have custody or visitation rights.

Tragesser continued to refuse her requests to see the court order. The woman did not see her children again until March 2019.

According to the release, earlier that day, Tragesser also threatened to arrest the homeowners, and allowed the grandmother to take property from the home, only some of which belonged to her son.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

