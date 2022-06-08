Folded dollar bill found to contain fentanyl

LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A dollar bill was found on the floor of a gas station in Perry County that contained fentanyl and methamphetamine this week.

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems said on Facebook that this is the second time authorities have found something like this. On both occasions, a folded dollar bill was located on the floor of a gas station, and when someone picked it up, they discovered a white powdery substance.

Officials confirmed that the white powdery substance tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

“I feel our lawmakers should write a bill that would intensify the punishment if someone is caught using money as a carrying pouch for such poison,” Sheriff Weems said on Facebook.

Weems added that it concerns him that anyone could have picked up the dollar bill, including a child.

No suspect has been identified in this investigation.

