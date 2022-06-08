First Alert: Cold front to bring more scattered showers, storms

(KFVS) - Some could see a round of showers and thunderstorms this morning. These will likely fizzle out as they move off to the south and east.

Strong storms are possible this afternoon.

As a cold front moves through the Heartland, a line of showers and thunderstorms could develop.

The primary threat with any severe storm will be damaging winds.

Afternoon highs will be below average for this time of year in the upper 70s to around 80.

Tonight is looking dry, which will continue into and all day Thursday.

More showers and storms are likely Friday.

After that cold front moves through the Heartland, a dry trend and warm up will begin.

The weekend is looking very nice with highs in the 80s.

Temps will heat up into the mid 90s by the middle of next week.

