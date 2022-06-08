Heartland Votes
Drier cooler air moving in for Thursday

By Grant Dade
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving through the area this evening. Ahead of this front we may see a few scattered showers and storms. Right now the severe weather threat appears very low but one or two strong storms could occur. Behind the front drier and cooler air will move in. Lows by morning will range from the middle 50s north to the lower 60s south.

Thursday looks mostly sunny and very pleasant across the Heartland. Dew point temperatures, the measurement of moisture, will be down in the 50s making for a very comfortable afternoon. Highs temperatures will reach the lower to middle 80s.

