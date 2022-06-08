City of Cape Girardeau takes first step to tear down old Broadway Theatre

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau announced they are in the process of taking initial steps to tear down the old Broadway Theatre severely damaged by a fire in April.

According to city spokeswoman Nicolette Brennan, an engineering firm is putting together a package detailing what it will take to demolish the building safely without damaging any adjacent buildings, Broadway Avenue and other infrastructure.

Once the company is finished with its survey of the old theater building, they will submit a bid to the city.

Demolition is expected to take place sometime this summer.

The city said the company removed the supports of the building on Wednesday morning, June 8. A portion of the 800 block of Broadway Ave. was closed as crews removed the supports.

Owners of the building said it would cost between $150,000 and $300,000 to stabilize the structure and an estimated $15 million to restore and make repairs.

The City of Cape Girardeau gave the current owners until March 11 to stabilize the building.

The Broadway Theatre was added to the National Register of Historic Places in June 2015. It was built between 1920-21.

