Cape Girardeau man arrested in connection with Charleston homicide investigation

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in Charleston, Missouri.

Tyrese Tate, 21, formally of Charleston, was arrested on Monday afternoon, June 6 and charged with murder first, assault first, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

He is being held in the Mississippi County Jail on a no bond warrant.

According to Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes, Tate is accused of being involved in a shooting Sunday night on the 400 block of Ada Street.

Chief Hearnes said 18-year-old Zionta Haynes had been shot and an 18-year-old female driving Haynes to a medical center had also been shot.

A few minutes later, both victims were involved in a crash in Sikeston.

Haynes died at the scene. The driver was rushed to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief Jim McMillen, Haynes had multiple gunshot wounds and the driver had one gunshot wound.

