Candlelight vigil marks 30 years since ‘The Springfield Three’ disappeared

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tuesday marks 30 years since 3 Springfield women disappeared without a trace.

“I hope that these candles being lit will be just one way of lighting their way back,” said Janice McCall, Stacy McCall’s mother.

Dozens of people gathered at the Victims Memorial Garden at Phelps Grove Park in Springfield to remember ‘The Springfield Three.’

On June 7, 1992 18 year-old Stacy McCall, 19 year-old Suzi Streeter and Streeter’s mother, 47 year-old Sherrill Levitt disappeared.

They were believed to abducted from Levitt’s house on Delmar Street during the early morning hours.

As candles were being lit to pay tribute to them Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams addressed the crowds.

“As a father myself of two daughters, Janis you’ve been the face of this. I can’t imagine. I can empathize but I really can’t understand what you’ve gone through for the last 30 years,” he said.

Williams has been with the department for 12 years. He says this case has always been a priority.

“We also share your frustration, disappointment, anxiousness, sense of what happened and are we ever going to find out,” said Williams.

He says the department continues to chase down leads and tips as they trickle in.

“We do call it a cold case but there’s a detective always assigned to it because we do get things to follow up on,” said Williams.

The case has left a lasting impression on the community.

“The timing is not always ours. Maybe in this case we’re not supposed to know until we get to heaven,” said Louie Michaels.

The case has forever changed the lives of family and friends.

“If you know someone that has the answers please let them know that it’s ok to come and tell us. It’s ok to go to the police and tell them. All we want is answers,” said McCall.

The vigil was cut short. Janis McCall is still recovering from 2 heart attacks she suffered last week.

There is a $42,000 reward for any information on this case.

If you know anything you’re asked to call Springfield Police.

