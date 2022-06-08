Bridge near Metropolis to be replaced

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A bridge near Metropolis will be replaced.

According to a release from the Illinois Commerce Commission, it was granted approval on May 12 for a stipulated agreement requiring the Massac County Highway Department to reconstruct the bridge that carries Country Club Road over the Illinois Central Railroad Company’s track.

The existing timber bridge will be replaced with a 3-span concrete bridge.

The estimated cost to build the new bridge is $1,203,607.

ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund be used to pay 80 percent of the cost to build the new bridge, not to exceed $962,886.

The county will pay all remaining construction costs, as well as future costs to maintain the new bridge.

The work is expected to be finished within three years of the order date.

