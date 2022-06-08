Heartland Votes
3-year-old found safe in Massac Co. after following his dog into woods

A 3-year-old boy was found safe after he followed his dog into a wooded area Wednesday morning,...
A 3-year-old boy was found safe after he followed his dog into a wooded area Wednesday morning, June 8 and became lost.(WIS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A 3-year-old boy was found safe after he followed his dog into a wooded area Wednesday morning, June 8 and became lost.

According to the Massac County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 3900 block of Staton Ridge Rd. around 11:37 a.m. for a missing child. They said the boy had left the home in an unknown direction.

At around 1:41 p.m., a volunteer found the missing child about one-fourth a mile from the home. The sheriff’s office said he was uninjured and in good health, but was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Deputies say it was determined the child was following his dog into a wooded area when he became lost.

Members of the Massac County Fire Department, Metropolis Police Department, Illinois Conservation Police and the Illinois State Police joined a search, along with volunteers. The sheriff’s office said more than 100 people were involved in the search.

The Massac County Emergency Management drone was also used to search the area.

